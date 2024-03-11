Posh Women celebrate victory. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Peterborough United Women kept up the pressure on the top three of the Women’s National League Division One Midlands with a 5-2 away victory over Sheffield FC on Sunday.

Five different scorers registered for Posh as they kept themselves six points behind leaders Loughborough Lightning with a game in hand. They raced to five goals after just 33 minutes.

Emily Brett opened the scoring after just five minutes when she was found in the box by Jess Driscoll after an excellent run into the box.

A further five minutes later thanks to a stroke of fortune when Megan Lawlor saw her free-kick crash back off the post and deflect in off the shoulder of a defender.

Niamh Connor added the third after 24 minutes when she headed home from Lawlor’s corner before Keir Perkins fired home from just outside of the box after a good run from Poppie Brown.

Evie Driscoll-King made it five when she rolled in a close-range effort.

Posh went in 5-1 up at the break though after Shannon Durkin pulled the first consolation effort two minutes after Perkins had made it five after being found by a free-kick into the box.

The hosts saw a further goal ruled out for offside in the second half before Matilda Hallas-Potts made it 5-2 late on.