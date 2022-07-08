Five new signings for Peterborough United Women

Posh Women have been busy strengthening their squad for the 2022-23 National League season.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:15 pm
Zaiga Lacite.
Posh have made five new squad additions, the latest being forward Zaiga Lacite from Leicester City.

Forward Tara Mae Kirk has also moved to London Road from the female Foxes, while midfielder Eden Bailey has arrived from Birmingham City.

Goalkeeper Kira Markwell from Cambridge United and defender Jess Evans from Cambridge City are the other two signings.

Manager Dan Lawlor has also added to his backroom staff with ex-St Ives manager Dave Copson becoming assistant manager and Ammar Qadeer is the new first-team coach.

