Five goals in 3 games for one former Posh striker, three in three for another and the former forward who was subbed after coming on as a sub!

Former Peterborough United Golden Boot winner Jack Marriott has hit the ground running at League One rivals Reading.

Marriott made it 3 goals in his last 3 games as Reading moved away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at home to Leyton Orient.

Ex-Posh star Josh Knight made his debut as a half-time substitute for Portsmouth at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. It was 1-0 to Wednesday at the time and they soon added another goal in the second-half to seal a 2-0 win.

Knight’s centre-back partner at Posh Ronnie Edwards wasn’t even in the Southampton matchday squad as they were humbled 3-1 at Hull City and another top player from that Posh team Harrison Burrows was part of the Sheffield United side that lost for the sixth straight time in the second tier this season, 1-0 at home to Charlton Athletic.

Malik Mothersille was a half-time substitute for Stockport County in a League One game at Rotherham United. He was then taken off 5 minutes from time as County protected their 1-0 lead.

Posh flop Jorge Grant scored a terrific goal as Salford City won a big game towards the top of League Two, 3-2 at home to Swindon Town.

Former Posh boss Gary Johnson left his director of football role at the Football League’s bottom club Cheltenham Town last week. Manager Mike Flynn followed after a 3-0 home defeat to Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

And recent Posh departure Jacob Wakeling made it 5 goals in 3 games for National League side Solihull Moors with a last-gasp winning goal at York City.