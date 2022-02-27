Fitness boost for Peterborough United

Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor could be back for the Championship fixture at Huddersfield Town on Friday (March 4).

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 1:10 pm
Jack Taylor (right) in action for Posh at Birmingham City in January. He hasn't played since this game.

Taylor is due to resume training on the grass after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring problem. He is unlikely to feature in the fifth round FA Cup tie against Manchester City at London Road on Tuesday (March 1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Experienced centre-back Mark Beevers could return after his muscle injury on Tuesday, but Nathan Thompson could be absent for another four weeks.

Huddersfield TownManchester CityNathan ThompsonLondon Road