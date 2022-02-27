Fitness boost for Peterborough United
Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor could be back for the Championship fixture at Huddersfield Town on Friday (March 4).
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 1:10 pm
Taylor is due to resume training on the grass after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring problem. He is unlikely to feature in the fifth round FA Cup tie against Manchester City at London Road on Tuesday (March 1).
Experienced centre-back Mark Beevers could return after his muscle injury on Tuesday, but Nathan Thompson could be absent for another four weeks.