First Professional Development League defeat for Peterborough United Under 21s
Posh went down 4-1 at home to Cardiff City despite taking a 35th lead through a header from young defender Fabian Claxton. The teenager headed home from a corner, but the visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time and went on to dominate the second period.
Cardiff had struck the woodwork and had the better of the first-half chances so it was no surprise when they struck three times between the 62nd and 70th minutes after Posh striker David Kamara had seen a shot saved.
Chris Conn-Clarke and substitute Benjamin McWilliams-Marcano saw late shots blocked.
The Posh team included transfer-listed players Nick Bilokapic and Ryan De Havilland as well as Conn-Clarke.
Posh are next in Under 21 League action at home to Colchester on Tuesday, September 16. Posh: Bilokapic, Freeman, Fitzpatrick, De Havilland, Arber, Claxton, Davies, Kamara, Sykut, Conn-Clarke, Trialist A. Subs: Westcott, Joseph, McWilliams-Marcano, Christoudias, Trialist B.