First Professional Development League defeat for Peterborough United Under 21s

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:53 BST
Chris Conn-Clarke (right) played for Posh Under 21s against Cardiff. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United crashed to their first defeat of the season in the Professional Development Under 21 League on Tuesday.

Posh went down 4-1 at home to Cardiff City despite taking a 35th lead through a header from young defender Fabian Claxton. The teenager headed home from a corner, but the visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time and went on to dominate the second period.

Cardiff had struck the woodwork and had the better of the first-half chances so it was no surprise when they struck three times between the 62nd and 70th minutes after Posh striker David Kamara had seen a shot saved.

Chris Conn-Clarke and substitute Benjamin McWilliams-Marcano saw late shots blocked.

The Posh team included transfer-listed players Nick Bilokapic and Ryan De Havilland as well as Conn-Clarke.

Posh are next in Under 21 League action at home to Colchester on Tuesday, September 16. Posh: Bilokapic, Freeman, Fitzpatrick, De Havilland, Arber, Claxton, Davies, Kamara, Sykut, Conn-Clarke, Trialist A. Subs: Westcott, Joseph, McWilliams-Marcano, Christoudias, Trialist B.

