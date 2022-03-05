First Premier League hat-trick for Ivan Toney could lead to good news for Peterborough United and his old Posh striker partner claimed a big goal in a massive match

Ivan Toney celebrates his first goal for Brentford at Norwich. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

The Bees had been in freefall with eight defeats and a draw in their last nine top-flight outings, but they won a key game at bottom club Norwich City 3-1.

Former Peterborough United striker Toney gave Brentford a first-half lead from Christian Eriksen’s corner and then added two second-half penalties - the second after he’d been hauled down by Ben Gibson - to make it nine Premier League goals for the season.

Posh have a goal bonus and a survival bonus written into the deal that took Toney to Brentford in the summer of 2020.

Ivan Toney completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot at Norwich City. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Toney’s old Posh strike partner Mo Eisa claimed his 10th goal of the season for MK Dons who secured an unlikely League One win at leaders Rotherham United.

The Millers led 1-0 after an MK Dons defender had been shown a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity, but the Dons hit back twice in three second minutes to win 2-1. Eisa bagged the winner for third-placed MK.

Saido Berahino scored Sheffield Wednesday’s consolation goal in a surprise 3-1 loss at Lincoln City and on-loan Posh midfielder Ryan Broom claimed an assist in Plymouth’s 2-0 win over Morecambe. Ryan Tunnicliffe scored Portsmouth’s final goal in a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley even though Pompey played the last 70 minutes with 10 men.