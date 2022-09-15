First international call-up for Peterborough United youngster
Peterborough United forward Joe Taylor has received his first call-up to the Wales Under 21 squad.
The 19 year-old is in the squad to face Austria in Vienna in a friendly on Tuesday, September 27. He will join up with the national squad on September 21.
Posh signed Taylor from King’s Lynn Town in November 2021 and he has become a prolific goalscorer in the club’s under 21 side.
Taylor has also made eight Football League appearances for Posh, all as a substitute. He started two EFL Cup ties this season and scored his first senior goal in a 2-0 win at Plymouth in August.
Posh could see other other international call-ups see here and two more selections would give the club the option of postponing their League One home game against Port Vale on Saturday, September 24.