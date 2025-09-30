First-half horror show as Peterborough United Under 21s are beaten in Hull, but Bolu hat-trick in Under 18 win

Ryan De Havilland scored for Posh Under 21s in Hull. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United delivered a first-half horror show in Hull as they were crushed 4-1 in a Professional Development Under 21 League game on Tuesday.

All the home side’s goals came in a torrid first-half against a young Posh side bolstered by transfer-listed senior players Ryan De Havilland and Chris Conn-Clarke.

De Havilland delivered the Posh consolation goal from distance on 56 minutes after good work from Patrick Sykut, while Conn-Clarke struck the woodwork in the seventh minute following a De Havilland pass.

Hull took the lead in the 14th minute just before Oliver Arber headed against the crossbar from a De Havilland corner, but the hosts scored three times in eight minutes at the end of the half to seal the win and inflict just a second season of the season on Posh in this competition.

Bolu Shofowoke. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh Under 21s are back in action at Barnsley next Tuesday (October 7).

Posh: Smith, Freeman, Claxton, Arber (sub Fitzpatrick, 46 mins), Fox (sub McWilliams-Marcano, 64 mins), Davies, Changunda (sub Aikins, 46 mins), De Havilland (sub Mlityawala, 84 mins), Conn-Clarke, Sykut, Kamara. Sub not used: Westcott.

UNDER 18s

Goal machine Bolu Shofowoke claimed a superb hat-trick as Posh beat Coventry City 4-1 in a Professional Development League game at the weekend.

Shofowoke opened the scoring following a fine ball from Luca Christoudias and made it 2-0 soon afterwards with a smart finish into the corner. Coventry reduced the arrears before the break, but Benji McWilliams-Marcano made it 3-1 soon after the re-start with Shofowoke completing the scoring and his hat-trick with a header.

The Under 18s are back in League action at home to Norwich City on Saturday.