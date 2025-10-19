First half-hat-trick for hot Harry and a round-up of former Peterborough United players in the Championship

Harry Anderson. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Former Peterborough United winger Harry Anderson bagged a first-half hat-trick as Colchester United beat Harrogate Town 3-1 in a League Two match on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh loanee Chris Conn-Clarke impressed as Carlisle United beat Forest Green Rovers 4-2 in a top-of-the-table National League match. Conn-Clarke contributed one assist, but performed well on his second start for the Cumbrians.

Posh old boys…

Ronnie Edwards started for Southampton in a 0-0 Championship draw at home to Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siriki Dembele started for Oxford United in a 1-0 win over Derby County in the Championship

Josh Knight started for Leicester City in a 1-1 Championship draw at Leicester City.

Ephron Mason-Clark started for Coventry City in a 2-0 win in the Championship at home to Blackburn. Mason-Clark had a hand in the second goal for a Coventry team who boast the only unbeaten record in the top four divisions of English football.

Hector Kyprianou started under Watford’s latest manager in a 1-0 Championship defeat at Sheffield United. Harrison Burrows was a second-half substitute for United after failing to convert a penalty in ‘The Blades’ previous match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Taylor played the final seven minutes for Ipswich Town in a 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Kwame Poku remains on the QPR injury list because of a hamstring injury.

Malik Mothersille was not in the Stockport County squad for a 1-0 League One win over Exeter City because of a calf injury. Tayo Edun has yet to play for County because of injury.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann said his players had to battle with the referee as well as Northampton Town. Cobblers won 2-1 and the referee was John Busby, a Posh favourite after awarding the worst penalty decision of all-time on the day Darren Ferguson’s side clinched promotion from League One in May 2021.

Former Posh striker Josh Davison scored for Tranmere Rovers in a 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers in League Two.