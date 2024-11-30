First Championship goal for Peterborough United old boy and an FA Cup giant-killing goal for another ex-Posh man
Mason-Clark was handed a start by Lampard and struck in the seventh minute of a 2-2 Championship home draw with Cardiff City. His left-sided partner at Posh last season, Harrison Burrows, is part of the Sheffield United side top of the table following a 1-0 Friday night win at home to Sunderland.
Another ex-Posh star Ronnie Edwards is expected to move into the Championship in January. He actually made the substitutes’ bench for Southampton for the first time in a Premier League game in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.
Elsewhere former Posh forward Junior Morias played a big part in a spot of FA Cup giant-killing. He scored in a 2-1 win for National League Dagenham & Redbridge at League Two side AFC Wimbledon on Saturday night. On-loan Posh centre-back Romoney Crichlow played 90 minutes for the Daggers and ex-Posh man Matty Stevens scored the Dons goal. Matt Godden was another Posh old boy in FA Cup scoring form. He netted in a 4-0 win for Charlton Athletic at Walsall.
One of the top Posh strikers of all-time Dwight Gayle is now playing in the Scottish Premiership with Hibernian. He was credited with an assist in a 3-0 win at Motherwell which lifted Hibs off the bottom of the table.
On-loan Posh man David Ajiboye was a second-half substitute as York City thumped Maidenhead United 6-2 to return to the top of the National League.
