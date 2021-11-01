Fergie’s 500: Peterborough United boss confident he can deliver more success to London Road, but first it’s Huddersfield and a chance to explain some post-Swansea words

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson celebrates promotion from League One last season with Dan Butler.

Ferguson celebrates his 500th game as Posh manager when Huddersfield Town visit London Road for a Championship fixture tomorrow (November 2, 7.45pm).

He’s won four promotions with Posh in that time, including three to the Championship. “It’s a fantastic moment for me,” Ferguson said today. “I’ve had success here and hopefully I’m not done yet. I’m not that old. I turn 50 next year so there’s a bit left in me.

“I still have the enthusiasm to get in every morning and if I suffer I just go again.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Ferguson’s mission for this season is to keep Posh up. They start back-to-back home games - free-scoring Fulham are in town on Saturday - five points clear of the relegation zone.

And the boss was at pains to stress his post-match comments from the miserable 3-0 defeat at Swansea at the weekend weren’t interpreted as he’d hoped. Ferguson was reported as saying he expected Posh to suffer bad days this season.

“My words came out the wrong way,” Ferguson said. “It’s certainly not the case I expect to lose 3-0 from time to time this season. That will never be an acceptable result for us. What I meant was that we’d suffer if we concede two goals so early like we did. It’s never nice to be out of a game so early. We’d prepared well, but we switched off too many times.

“I’m certainly not panicking yet. I spoke to the players this morning and stressed we need another good home performance tomorrow. If we win we’ll have won three of our last four matches and that would be a great return.

“Huddersfield are having a good season though. They have the confidence good results brings and they are a good, well-organised team. Like 2/3 of the league they play with wing-backs and they play the system well.”

Ferguson must decide whether or not to bring striker Jonson Clarke-Harris into the starting line-up for the first time in six matches. He did well in a 40-minute substitite appearance at Swansea.

Kwame Poku is also back in the matchday squad after recovering from a minor injury.