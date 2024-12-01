Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson had no hesitation in naming his preferred third round FA Cup opponents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson plumped for Manchester United at Old Trafford. Ferguson used to play for United, while his father Sir Alex Ferguson is the club’s legendary former boss.

"Manchester United away would be my choice,” Ferguson said after his side’s 4-3 second round win at home to Notts County. “But I’d be happy with any of the big boys away from home. I’m due some luck with my FA Cup draws so fingers crossed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PT asked Posh fans to sum up Saturday’s performance, to name a man-of-the-match and to say who they wanted in the third round which takes place on the weekend of January 11/12. The third round draw is live on BBC Two on Monday (from 7pm).

Abraham Odoh (10) has just scored the fourth Posh goal v Notts County. Photo David Lowndes.

All fans’ comments on X to @PTAlanSwann…

The entertainment is amazing value for money, remember 30 years of enduring watching Posh before Darragh and Fergie, apart from the Cantwell and Turner eras. Young Posh fans just don't realise – @buckrodgersPosh

Archie Collins was MOM. Manchester United at home – @JonMorley18

MoM Archie Collins. Someone drab and beatable at home as I’m away overseas. It will destroy me if we end up somewhere great like Goodison Park – @eamonnduff

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Randall scores for Posh against Notts County. Photo David Lowndes.

Archie Collins MOM by a long way. Liverpool away – @pboromikky

MOM was Randall, he was unplayable at times today, great link up play. Next round would love a Premier League team away or would settle for anyone at home – @batesolly18

MOM Randall was unplayable at times. Any decent PL team away will do – @bradderzz2212

MOM Jones. Would be nice to go to Goodison Park before Everton move – @romysdad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie’s back to his best and he ran the show today. As long as we don’t draw Wycombe or Plymouth away I’ll be happy – @derren_cooper.

MOM Archie Collins by an absolute mile. Spurs away – @adi_mowles

MOM Archie Collins. Middlesbrough or WBA away – @AndrewS01534147

MOM Randall. A day out in London would be nice. West Ham as they are shocking!! – @IanJBryant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely to goodness George Nevett stays as left-sided centre-back now. A) Gives Posh the necessary defensive balancea and B allows Oscar Wallin to play his natural right footed centre half position – @Edgarlanoe48

Archie Collins was very good. Spurs (A) – @LukeRivett95

Archie Collins Masterclass. Day out in London would be nice - preferably Arsenal, but more likely Wimbledon or Dagenham – @Lukewcliff

Ricky Jones MOM. Liverpool at home. Slot's defence needs a proper test – @Edgarlanpoe

Chris Conn Clarke is going to be a benched wasted talent. He is the next Lee Tomlin talent wise – @davidrbull 2010