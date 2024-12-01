Fergie wants Manchester United away, but who do the Peterborough United fans want to play?
Ferguson plumped for Manchester United at Old Trafford. Ferguson used to play for United, while his father Sir Alex Ferguson is the club’s legendary former boss.
"Manchester United away would be my choice,” Ferguson said after his side’s 4-3 second round win at home to Notts County. “But I’d be happy with any of the big boys away from home. I’m due some luck with my FA Cup draws so fingers crossed.”
The PT asked Posh fans to sum up Saturday’s performance, to name a man-of-the-match and to say who they wanted in the third round which takes place on the weekend of January 11/12. The third round draw is live on BBC Two on Monday (from 7pm).
All fans’ comments on X to @PTAlanSwann…
The entertainment is amazing value for money, remember 30 years of enduring watching Posh before Darragh and Fergie, apart from the Cantwell and Turner eras. Young Posh fans just don't realise – @buckrodgersPosh
Archie Collins was MOM. Manchester United at home – @JonMorley18
MoM Archie Collins. Someone drab and beatable at home as I’m away overseas. It will destroy me if we end up somewhere great like Goodison Park – @eamonnduff
Archie Collins MOM by a long way. Liverpool away – @pboromikky
MOM was Randall, he was unplayable at times today, great link up play. Next round would love a Premier League team away or would settle for anyone at home – @batesolly18
MOM Randall was unplayable at times. Any decent PL team away will do – @bradderzz2212
MOM Jones. Would be nice to go to Goodison Park before Everton move – @romysdad
Archie’s back to his best and he ran the show today. As long as we don’t draw Wycombe or Plymouth away I’ll be happy – @derren_cooper.
MOM Archie Collins by an absolute mile. Spurs away – @adi_mowles
MOM Archie Collins. Middlesbrough or WBA away – @AndrewS01534147
MOM Randall. A day out in London would be nice. West Ham as they are shocking!! – @IanJBryant
Surely to goodness George Nevett stays as left-sided centre-back now. A) Gives Posh the necessary defensive balancea and B allows Oscar Wallin to play his natural right footed centre half position – @Edgarlanoe48
Archie Collins was very good. Spurs (A) – @LukeRivett95
Archie Collins Masterclass. Day out in London would be nice - preferably Arsenal, but more likely Wimbledon or Dagenham – @Lukewcliff
Ricky Jones MOM. Liverpool at home. Slot's defence needs a proper test – @Edgarlanpoe
Chris Conn Clarke is going to be a benched wasted talent. He is the next Lee Tomlin talent wise – @davidrbull 2010
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.