Fergie faces anxious wait as Posh keeper Bass suffers foot injury on eve of the new season

Posh are sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Alex Bass after the summer signing suffered a foot injury in the midweek clash at MK Dons - and the former Notts County man looks set to miss the start of the Sky Bet League One season.

The shot-stopper was a surprise omission from the starting line-up for Saturday's final pre-season friendly at Grimsby Town.

And after the 3-2 defeat at Blundell Park, Ferguson revealed that Bass, who he brought in to be the club's new number one, will be seeing a specialist on Tuesday to determine the extent of the damage.

Posh will be hoping the diagnosis is a good one, but Ferguson knows that cannot be guaranteed.

"Alex picked up a knock on his foot at Milton Keynes on Tuesday," said the Posh boss. "It was a bit of a freak thing, as the pitch wasn't great and he has done some damage to that, we do know.

"We won't know the extent of the damage until Tuesday, in terms of what he has done, so I can't speculate on anything else.

"We know he has an injury, but we have no idea how long it is going to keep him out.

"He has had a scan, so we know there is damage, but we will have to wait and see until Tuesday when he sees the consultant to know the extent of it.

"It is frustrating, because when you bring in a new goalkeeper, it is such a specialist position, and you don't want to lose him to injury.

"But let's hope Tuesday brings good news. As a manager these things happen and you just have to be prepared and ready for it."

Teenager Bastian Smith started inbetween the sticks against Grimsby, and was beaten twice in the first half as the Mariners led 2-0 at the break.

Goals from Cian Hayes and substitute Eddie Fox brought Posh level at 2-2, but the home side won it thanks to a late Jayden Sweeney winner.

"It was a typical pre-season game that threw up a mixed bag," admitted Ferguson.

"The positives were I thought Cian Haynes was a real threat, particularly in the second half when we pushed him to more of a wing-back, but still as a winger in possession.

"It was great for Eddy Fox, a young kid getting his first goal, and there was a good reaction to going 2-0 down, so they were the positives.

"There were some things I wasn't happy about, but the positives will be what I take out of the game."

Posh now have a free week before they start their league one campaign with a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Posh team v Grimsby: Smith, Dornelly, Freeman (sub Fox 60 min), Wallin, Nevett, De Havilland, Andrews, Conn-Clarke (sub Shofowoke 87 min), Hayes, Lisbie, Lindgren. Unused subs: Westcott, Mendonca.

Attendance: 1,814 (186 Posh fans)