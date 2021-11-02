Fergie 500: Peterborough United chairman and some star players pay tribute to the ‘greatest Posh manager of all time’

Ferguson will take charge of the first team for the 500th time on Tuesday (November 2) when Huddersfield visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a Championship fixture.

MacAnthony was the man who gave Ferguson his first managerial job at Posh in January, 2007. He’s since sacked him twice and re-hired him twice!

MacAnthony said: “Five hundred games as a manager at the same club is practically unheard of nowadays so I have to pay tribute to my manager for reaching this milestone and at a relatively young age as well.

“The ‘Gaffer’ doesn’t get enough credit from those outside the Peterborough area for his achievements of five promotions as a manager (four at Posh, one at Doncaster), a Cup Final victory at Wembley (the 2014 Johnstons’ Paint Trophy), the multiple players developed and coached by him who have graced the highest level, a fantastic identity football-philosophy wise (look at the goals scored over these 500 games to give you an idea about that) and somebody who never looked to get a ‘bigger job’ or played games through the media like lots of modern day managers.

“Undoubtedly Darren is Peterborough’s best ever manager in my opinion. The greatest praise I can give him is, simply put, as without his incredible work, dedication and results over these 500 games, my time as chairman of the football club would not be remembered very fondly at all.

“For me he is the GOAT (greatest of all time) and always will be.

“Congratulations Gaffer to you and (wife) Nicola (as she has put up with you for those 500 games) and your wonderful family. You are a true credit to your profession.

“Lots of love from somebody who has fired you twice and hired you three times!”

Some top Posh stars who played under Ferguson at London Road penned their own tributes...

From AARON MCLEAN "Congratulations Darren on 500 games at Posh. As a player, he was a manager you wanted to run through brick walls for. He filled you with confidence going on to the pitch and protected you off of it. "His attention to detail was second to none and he is by far the best manager I had the pleasure of playing for. You can see by the style of football his teams play that tactically he is brilliant. This is backed up by four promotions in his time at Posh. My only surprise is that he's not managing in the Premier League because he is that good in my opinion."

From CHARLIE LEE "What an incredible achievement 500 games as Posh manager is, but it comes as no surprise to me. "He's a manager who has an amazing balance between motivation and friendship. "Without working under him I would have been a lesser player without a doubt. "He has brought the best out of players for years and will do for years to come. Enjoy the fuss made about you gaffer as you deserve it."

From CRAIG MACKAIL-SMITH "It's a great achievement for Darren to reach his 500th game as Posh manager. I had great times working under him. He always had a great way of giving us the freedom to express ourselves on the pitch, while always expecting a high level of work rate in return. It's great to see him still being so successful with the club and hopefully he will be in charge for many more games in the future. All the best gaffer!"

From GEORGE BOYD "It's an amazing achievement to reach 500 games at one club and the success Darren's brought to Peterborough (I know it's been over a few spells) means he has to go down as the greatest manager in the history of the club! "The club and Darren just fit so well and let's hope he can progress with the club even further over the next few years."