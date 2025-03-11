Some will think that big grounds like Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Cambridge United and Burton Albion.

More modern arenas like Reading will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport, ease of parking and pubs will be key factors for other fans.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.