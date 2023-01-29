Fans' delight at best attacking display of the season: 'We've got our Peterborough United back'
Peterborough United fans clearly enjoyed the 2-1 League One win over Portsmouth at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
Virtually all of them responded very positively to a performance that deserved to yield a much bigger margin of victory.
The PT asked for six word summaries and a man-of-the-match nomination, Two players dominated the voting.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
Pride and Passion finally seen again. MOM EMC. – @TOPCAT8787
Be more clinical - avoid nervy endings. MOM EMC – @MattCasey111
Forgot Jack Taylor could play football. MOM Jack Taylor – @3TeamTonyBez.
Bossed the game for 65 minutes. Taylor MOM – @MNurrish
Ephron Mason-Clark and Poku… wow! MOM: Mason Clark – @Liam_forsyth7
Was really good until last 15. MOM Jack Taylor – @paul_gauntlett
Great display. But missed chances almost cost us. MOM Taylor – @martyntiney
Posh almost played themselves into trouble! MOM JCH – @MIchaelRutkows4
Played well, unnecessarily uncomfortable at end. MOM Mason Clark – @Alexnelson2004
Should have won it by more. MOM Jack Taylor. – @CHAMM24
Players playing in their correct positions. Mason-Clark MOM - @1_ferguson
We have our Peterborough United back. MOM Jack Taylor - @DazMoody
The best attacking performance this season. MOM Ephron Mason-Clark – @PufcSimmo
Enjoyable attacking football. Keep it up! MOM Taylor – @capper-mike
Murdered them for 70 minutes – @BrianSwann1
Good attacking football. Faded after hour. MOM EMC full of running, won most of his duels. Attacking threat – @mattmecham
Starting to gain interest again yay! – @MattAll82111727.
A solid performance from the Posh. MOM Joe Ward. Hardly ever puts a foot wrong and is a real work horse – @TpdDunn
Fergie brings the confidence back, rejoice. MOM Jack Taylor – @eddiedixon461
Fergie and the entertainers are back.MOM EMC – @buckrodgersposh
Scouts are busy scribbling notes again.MOM Poku – @gmac193.
More heart, more passion, Fergie’s back! MOM: EMC – @IanJBryant