Posh captain Jonson Clarke-Harris picks Jack Taylor up after a missed chance against Portsmouth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Virtually all of them responded very positively to a performance that deserved to yield a much bigger margin of victory.

The PT asked for six word summaries and a man-of-the-match nomination, Two players dominated the voting.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Posh centre-back Frankie Kent wins a header against Portsmouth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Pride and Passion finally seen again. MOM EMC. – @TOPCAT8787

Be more clinical - avoid nervy endings. MOM EMC – @MattCasey111

Forgot Jack Taylor could play football. MOM Jack Taylor – @3TeamTonyBez.

Bossed the game for 65 minutes. Taylor MOM – @MNurrish

Ephron Mason-Clark and Poku… wow! MOM: Mason Clark – @Liam_forsyth7

Was really good until last 15. MOM Jack Taylor – @paul_gauntlett

Great display. But missed chances almost cost us. MOM Taylor – @martyntiney

Posh almost played themselves into trouble! MOM JCH – @MIchaelRutkows4

Played well, unnecessarily uncomfortable at end. MOM Mason Clark – @Alexnelson2004

Should have won it by more. MOM Jack Taylor. – @CHAMM24

Players playing in their correct positions. Mason-Clark MOM - @1_ferguson

We have our Peterborough United back. MOM Jack Taylor - @DazMoody

The best attacking performance this season. MOM Ephron Mason-Clark – @PufcSimmo

Enjoyable attacking football. Keep it up! MOM Taylor – @capper-mike

Murdered them for 70 minutes – @BrianSwann1

Good attacking football. Faded after hour. MOM EMC full of running, won most of his duels. Attacking threat – @mattmecham

Starting to gain interest again yay! – @MattAll82111727.

A solid performance from the Posh. MOM Joe Ward. Hardly ever puts a foot wrong and is a real work horse – @TpdDunn

Fergie brings the confidence back, rejoice. MOM Jack Taylor – @eddiedixon461

Fergie and the entertainers are back.MOM EMC – @buckrodgersposh

Scouts are busy scribbling notes again.MOM Poku – @gmac193.