Fans appear to have lost faith in Peterborough United and summer signing tipped to become Player-of-the-Season

Most Posh fans in the PT survey believe Brandon Khela will be the star of the season

In a Sunday survey aimed at Posh fans as many respondents tipped their team to finish in the League One relegation zone as tipped them to finish in the top six.

We asked fans on X to answer 4 questions a) Where will Posh finish? b) Who will finish top? c) Who will finish bottom? d) Who will be the Posh Player-of-the-Season?

All replies to @PTAlanSwann. Conclusions at the end of the piece.

Sam Hughes is popular among Posh fans.

a) 8th, b) Huddersfield, c) Exeter, d) Khela – @gmac193

a) 14th, b) Cardiff, c) Wimbledon, d) Odoh – @natcliff4

a) 13th, b) Huddersfield, c) Northampton, d) Hughes – @d0nge

a) 20th, b) Luton/Huddersfield, c) Wimbledon, d) Whichever centre forward arrives in January and scores enough to stay up! – @MrD23English

a) 14th, b) Luton, c) Wimbledon, d) Hughes – @alyn_line

a) 6th, b) Luton, c) Exeter, d) Odoh – @darrengilbert8

a) 12th, b) Huddersfield, c) Wimbledon, d) Khela – @kelansarson

a) 11th, b) Huddersfield, c) Burton, d) Bass – @JoePearson91585

a) 5th, b) Bolton, c) Mansfield, d) Lisbie – @EspieJaz

a) 15th, b) Luton, c) Burton, d) Khela – @ncoombes1

a) 18th, b) Huddersfield, c) Wimbledon, d) Hughes – @Skydank1

a) 12th, b) Plymouth, c) Wimbledon, d) Frith – @romysdad

a) 20th, b) Huddersfield, c) Burton, d) Khela – @clarkbatfan

a) 18th, b) Luton, c) Burton, d) Khela – @poshpanther

a) 5th, b) Luton, c) Port Vale, d) Odoh – @JimmyCross87

a) 7th, b) Huddersfield, c) AFC Wimbledon, d) Khela/Collins – @Nomorethemug.

a) 14th, b) Luton, c) Wimbledon, d) Hayes/Hughes – @nathan_young92

a) 22nd, b) Huddersfield, c) Burton, d) Khela – @DayPaul84

a) 8th, b) Luton, c) Exeter, d) Hughes – @King27802V

a) 19th, b) Luton, c) Exeter, d) Frith – @poshpig3008

a) 6th, b) Huddersfield, c) Wigan, d) Bass – @scarboroughsss

a) 10th, b) Plymouth, c) Northampton, d) O’Brien-Brady – @P11UTP

a) 18th, b) Huddersfield, c) Burton, d) Hughes – @PaulHowell858

a) 13th b) Huddersfield, c) Burton d) Frith – @AlexJB_2002

a) 18th, b) Huddersfield, c) Wimbledon, d) Hughes – @acoombes665

a) 16th, b) Huddersfield, c) Northampton, d) Khela – @forzapufc

a) 22nd, b) Huddersfield, c) Wimbledon, d) Khela – @meresideposh72

a) 10th, b) Doncaster, c) Burton, d) Mills – @TobyWoody

a) 13th, b) Plymouth c) Burton, d) Khela – @ShiellB1

a) 14th, b) Cardiff, c) Wimbledon, d) Hughes – @gary_chapm9618

a) 15th, b) Luton, c) Cobblers, d) Bass – @fat_controller

a) 12th, b) Huddersfield, c) Port Vale, d) Khela – @dalerout

a) 19th, b) Huddersfield, c) Burton, d) Bass – @capper_mike

a) 21st, b) Huddersfield, c) Port Vale, d) Bass – @Kyle_Irving20

a) 21st, b) Luton Town, c) Wimbledon, d) Khela – @LukeRivett95

a) Top 6, b) Bolton, c) Port Vale, d) Conn-Clarke – @IanJBryant

Conclusions

a) 62% of those who responded believe Posh will finish in the bottom half of the table. Almost 13% believe Posh will finish in the top 6, but no-one predicted a finish higher than 5th. The most popular finishing predictions were 14th and 18th. Almost 13% also tipped Posh to finish in a relegation place.

b) Almost 50% of respondents tipped Huddersfield to win the title with Luton picking up close to 30% of nominations. The only other teams tipped to win the title were Cardiff, Plymouth, Bolton and Doncaster.

c) AFC Wimbledon were the hottest tips to finish bottom with close to a third of the vote. Burton were only slightly behind in the poll and votes were also cast for Cobblers, Mansfield, Port Vale, Exeter and Wigan. Oh and Posh received a traitorous vote.

d) New midfielder Brandon Khela was the most popular nomination for Posh player of the season with just shy of a third of the vote. Captain Sam Hughes (19%) was second followed by new goalkeeper Alex Bass (14%). Nominations were also received for Abraham Odoh, Chris Conn-Clarke, Kyrell Lisbie, Harley Mills, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Archie Collins and Declan Frith