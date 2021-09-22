FA verdict on Peterborough United striker has been delayed 24 hours

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his goal against Birmingham City last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Football Association have moved the disciplinary hearing back 24 hours to noon tomorrow with a verdict expected at 1.30pm. Posh kick off at the Ricoh Arena at 7.45pm on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh fear a ban and have been preparing for the Coventry game as though Clarke-Harris will miss the fixture against his old club. The player was originally charged in the middle of August - five weeks ago.

“If Jonson is available, it won’t be difficult for us to adjust as he knows his role so well,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said.