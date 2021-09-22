FA verdict on Peterborough United striker has been delayed 24 hours
Peterborough United will now not know whether or not striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been banned because of alleged historical abusive tweets until tomorrow afternoon (September 23) - just 30 hours before Posh are due to kick off at Coventry City in the Championship.
The Football Association have moved the disciplinary hearing back 24 hours to noon tomorrow with a verdict expected at 1.30pm. Posh kick off at the Ricoh Arena at 7.45pm on Friday.
Posh fear a ban and have been preparing for the Coventry game as though Clarke-Harris will miss the fixture against his old club. The player was originally charged in the middle of August - five weeks ago.
“If Jonson is available, it won’t be difficult for us to adjust as he knows his role so well,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said.
Sammie Szmodics is expected to replace Clarke-Harris if necessary, but Ferguson could have to tinker with the team’s style of play.