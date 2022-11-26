FA reject Peterborough United's appeal against the first red card of Ronnie Edwards' career.
Edwards was sent off by match referee Peter Wright late in the game at Bristol Rovers last weekend.
He was penalised for allgedly denying a goalscoring opportunity when attempting to tackle Rovers forward Josh Coburn.
Posh insisted he won the ball and that there were covering defenders.
But the FA upheld the referee’s decision so Edwards will sit out Saturday’s second round FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury.
He will be available for the League One match against Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium next Friday (December 2).