The draw for the third round of the FA Cup will take place live on BBC Two from 7pm on Monday December 2.

Posh or Notts County will be ball number 56. Premier League and Championship clubs come into the draw at this stage. The draw will be hosted by Kelly Somers and conducted by Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin from Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.

Third round ties will be played between January 10-January 13. Posh are due to host Exeter City on January 11. Exeter are home to Chesterfield in a second round tie on Saturday when Posh are also at home to League Two opponents in Notts County (3pm kick offs).