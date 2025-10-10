FA Cup first round draw details here with ball numbers for Peterborough United, Stamford AFC and Spalding United

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:58 BST
Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates an FA Cup goal for Posh at Newport County last season. Photo Joe Denttheposh.com.placeholder image
Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates an FA Cup goal for Posh at Newport County last season. Photo Joe Denttheposh.com.
Peterborough United will be ball number 35 in Monday’s draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup.

The 32 surviving teams from Saturday’s fourth round qualifying round ties will join the 48 teams from Leagues One and Two for the draw which is scheduled for live broadcast on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube page at approximately 6.40pm.

It’s a completely random draw with no seeded teams and no geographical splits.

Local non-league clubs Spalding United and Stamford AFC are still in the competition, but have tough fourth qualifying round draws at South Shields and Macclesfield Town respectively on Saturday. Spalding will be ball number 56 and Stamford ball number 50 if they manage to avoid defeat tomorrow.

The 40 first-round ties will take place around the first weekend of November.

Posh came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at League Two side Newport County in the first round last season.

Substitute Ricky-Jade Jones scored twice after goals from Abraham Odoh and Joel Randall.

