FA Cup and Youth Cup draws involving Peterborough United to take place

The FA Cup trophy. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Taking place before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, fans will be able to tune in and watch during ITV’s live coverage of the tie as well as via Emirates FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are ball number 32 in the draw. The third round ties will take place between Friday, January 7 & Monday, January 10.