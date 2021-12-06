FA Cup and Youth Cup draws involving Peterborough United to take place
The draw for the third round proper of the Emirates FA Cup, which includes Peterborough United, will take place at 7pm tonight (December 6).
Taking place before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, fans will be able to tune in and watch during ITV’s live coverage of the tie as well as via Emirates FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
Posh are ball number 32 in the draw. The third round ties will take place between Friday, January 7 & Monday, January 10.
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup will take place at 1pm today. Posh earned their place in that draw by winning a third round tie at Derby County last Thursday (December 2).