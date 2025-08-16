Experienced defender attracted to Peterborough United by the manager and an exciting brand of football
And the 34 year-old believes he will enjoy his football again after joining a team with a reputation for attractive football. Lees won’t be rushed into action at Posh though as he hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury playing for Huddersfield Town in February.
Lees told the Posh Plus service: “One of the main reasons for agreeing to come to this club is the manage r. I have played against his teams for many years and when I came into the training ground and saw the pictures of the sides he has been in charge of, you can see clearly they have been successful and hugely competitive over a long period of time.
"Everyone I spoke to in football, when I was in contact with the gaffer, said i had to jump at the opportunity to work with him.
"The club has had a lot of success in League One and it shows what you can do if you get a good group of hungry players who are looking to improve together. They tend to be successful in style as well and that is exciting to be a part of so it’s something I am looking forward to experiencing as there is a lot of young talent in that dressing room.
"I have played a lot of football in my career, but at this stage, I want to enjoy it too and the style Peterborough are famous for is quite attractive.
"They have a way of doing things and a model that other clubs have implemented. It has been a big turnover in the squad from last season and in some ways, it shows that a good job was done with that team that other clubs have come in and taken some of those players.
"That task starts again now. It is a new group, but I have already seen he dressing room is hungry to be successful and the manager has said how desperate he is to be competitive this season, so I know him and the chairman will be trying to make the squad as strong as it can be."