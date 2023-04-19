Exciting Peterborough United talent can't wait to get stuck into Ipswich Town
Exciting Peterborough recruit Ephron Mason-Clark reached a creditable 10 goals for the season with his strike in the 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, but he admits he needs to sharpen up his finishing.
The 23 year-old has loved life in his first full season as a Football League player though and he can't wait to get on the attack against an outstanding Ipswich Town side on Saturday.
"These are the games in which we tend to flourish," Mason-Clark said.
"It's a huge game for both clubs and we're looking forward to the challenge.
"It was important we bounced back from the disappointment at Cambridge at Accrington and we did.
"We showed what we are about and that we are all commited to the challenge of promotion.
"We spend every day pushing each other on and we are relishing the fact we are battling for promotion.
"I'm happy to chip in with goals and I've formed a real bond with Kwame Poku which showed in my goal at Accrington.
"It's a shame we didn’t score more goals because goal difference could be important at the end of the day.
"I'm still working on my finishing as I know I can be better."
Mason-Clark moved to the Weston Homes Stadium from Barnet for an undisclosed fee in August.
Former London Road boss Grant McCann pushed for his signature after watching him action against Posh in the summer.