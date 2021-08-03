Exciting attacking player joins a Peterborough United side who love to entertain

Kwame Poku after joining Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kwame Poku (19) joined Posh on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Colchester United yesterday (August 2).

Posh had been chasing a teenager with two international caps for Ghana for 18 months.

“This club’s philosophy suits the way I play,” Poku stated. “They suit my talents to a tee. I like to play attacking football and to score and create goals and I’ve seen what this club does with their strikers. They improve them.

“It’s going to be tough to break into the team, but I am confident I can do it. It’s just football at the end of the day.

“I’ve had good experience at Colchester. There were some good times and some bad times, but I enjoyed my time there.

“If you enjoy your football you tend to play better.

“But this move has to be good for my international career as well. If I can play well in the Championship then I have to have a chance of more call-ups.”

Poku joins former Colchester players Sammie Szmodics and Frankie Kent at Posh.