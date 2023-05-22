News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C

Excellent numbers for Jonson Clarke-Harris and Darren Ferguson, shocking numbers at Wycombe Wanderers

The only Peterborough United match in the 2022-23 season not to feature captain and top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris was the first round FA Cup replay win at Salford.

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd May 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Jonson Clarke-Harris made the most Posh appearances in 2022-23 and scored the most goals. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jonson Clarke-Harris made the most Posh appearances in 2022-23 and scored the most goals. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jonson Clarke-Harris made the most Posh appearances in 2022-23 and scored the most goals. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh facts and figures 2022-23.

Most appearances: Maximum 55: Jonson Clarke-Harris 54.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most goals: Team total: 88: Jonson Clarke-Harris 29

Posh averaged 1.91 points per game under Darren Ferguson's management in 2022-23. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh averaged 1.91 points per game under Darren Ferguson's management in 2022-23. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh averaged 1.91 points per game under Darren Ferguson's management in 2022-23. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Most Popular

Biggest win: 4-0 v Lincoln (h), 4-0 v Sheffield Wed (h, play-off))

Biggest defeat: 0-5 v Bolton (h)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Biggest crowds: Home 12,965 v Sheff Wed (play-off). Away: 31,835 v Sheff Wed (play off).

Lowest crowds: Home: 1,898 v Spurs U21s (EFL Trophy): Away: 567 v Wycombe (ELF Trophy).

Average home attendance (League games): 9,016. 9th in the division.

Longest winning run: 3 games (5 times). v Cheltenham (a), Morecambe (h), Plymouth (a, EFL Cup) & v Spurs U21s (h, EFL Trophy), Port Vale (h), MK Dons (a) & v Oxford (a), Accrington (h), Cambridge (h) & v Port Vale (a), Portsmouth (h), Forest Green (a) & v Burton (a), Lincoln (a), Derby (h).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Longest unbeaten run: 6 games: v Burton (a), Lincoln (a), Derby (h), Oxford (h), Shrewsbury (a), Exeter (h).

Longest losing streak: 6 games: v Stevenage (a, EFL Cup), Derby (a), Stevenage (h, EFL Trophy), Portsmouth (a), Fleetwood (h), Bolton (a).

Longest run without a win: 6 games (twice): as above & v Bristol R (a), Chelsea U21s (h, EFL Trophy), Shrewsbury (a, FA Cup), Barnsley (h), Ipswich (a), Charlton (a).

Points per game: Under Grant McCann: 24 games, 35 points: 1.46. Under Darren Ferguson 22 games, 42 points: 1.91.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Home form: 43pts: 7th best in League One.

Away form: 34pts: 5th best in the division.

Clean sheets: 17: Joint 7th best in the division

Failed to score: 14: Joint 12th worst record in the division

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Points gained after falling behind: 7: 20th in League One.

Points won after taking the lead: 43: 6th in League One.

Related topics:Jonson Clarke-HarrisDarren FergusonWycombe WanderersSalfordHomeLincolnBolton