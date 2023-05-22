Excellent numbers for Jonson Clarke-Harris and Darren Ferguson, shocking numbers at Wycombe Wanderers
The only Peterborough United match in the 2022-23 season not to feature captain and top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris was the first round FA Cup replay win at Salford.
Posh facts and figures 2022-23.
Most appearances: Maximum 55: Jonson Clarke-Harris 54.
Most goals: Team total: 88: Jonson Clarke-Harris 29
Biggest win: 4-0 v Lincoln (h), 4-0 v Sheffield Wed (h, play-off))
Biggest defeat: 0-5 v Bolton (h)
Biggest crowds: Home 12,965 v Sheff Wed (play-off). Away: 31,835 v Sheff Wed (play off).
Lowest crowds: Home: 1,898 v Spurs U21s (EFL Trophy): Away: 567 v Wycombe (ELF Trophy).
Average home attendance (League games): 9,016. 9th in the division.
Longest winning run: 3 games (5 times). v Cheltenham (a), Morecambe (h), Plymouth (a, EFL Cup) & v Spurs U21s (h, EFL Trophy), Port Vale (h), MK Dons (a) & v Oxford (a), Accrington (h), Cambridge (h) & v Port Vale (a), Portsmouth (h), Forest Green (a) & v Burton (a), Lincoln (a), Derby (h).
Longest unbeaten run: 6 games: v Burton (a), Lincoln (a), Derby (h), Oxford (h), Shrewsbury (a), Exeter (h).
Longest losing streak: 6 games: v Stevenage (a, EFL Cup), Derby (a), Stevenage (h, EFL Trophy), Portsmouth (a), Fleetwood (h), Bolton (a).
Longest run without a win: 6 games (twice): as above & v Bristol R (a), Chelsea U21s (h, EFL Trophy), Shrewsbury (a, FA Cup), Barnsley (h), Ipswich (a), Charlton (a).
Points per game: Under Grant McCann: 24 games, 35 points: 1.46. Under Darren Ferguson 22 games, 42 points: 1.91.
Home form: 43pts: 7th best in League One.
Away form: 34pts: 5th best in the division.
Clean sheets: 17: Joint 7th best in the division
Failed to score: 14: Joint 12th worst record in the division
Points gained after falling behind: 7: 20th in League One.
Points won after taking the lead: 43: 6th in League One.