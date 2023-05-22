Jonson Clarke-Harris made the most Posh appearances in 2022-23 and scored the most goals. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh facts and figures 2022-23.

​Most appearances: Maximum 55: Jonson Clarke-Harris 54.

Most goals: Team total: 88: Jonson Clarke-Harris 29

Posh averaged 1.91 points per game under Darren Ferguson's management in 2022-23. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Biggest win: 4-0 v Lincoln (h), 4-0 v Sheffield Wed (h, play-off))

Biggest defeat: 0-5 v Bolton (h)

Biggest crowds: Home 12,965 v Sheff Wed (play-off). Away: 31,835 v Sheff Wed (play off).

Lowest crowds: Home: 1,898 v Spurs U21s (EFL Trophy): Away: 567 v Wycombe (ELF Trophy).

Average home attendance (League games): 9,016. 9th in the division.

Longest winning run: 3 games (5 times). v Cheltenham (a), Morecambe (h), Plymouth (a, EFL Cup) & v Spurs U21s (h, EFL Trophy), Port Vale (h), MK Dons (a) & v Oxford (a), Accrington (h), Cambridge (h) & v Port Vale (a), Portsmouth (h), Forest Green (a) & v Burton (a), Lincoln (a), Derby (h).

Longest unbeaten run: 6 games: v Burton (a), Lincoln (a), Derby (h), Oxford (h), Shrewsbury (a), Exeter (h).

Longest losing streak: 6 games: v Stevenage (a, EFL Cup), Derby (a), Stevenage (h, EFL Trophy), Portsmouth (a), Fleetwood (h), Bolton (a).

Longest run without a win: 6 games (twice): as above & v Bristol R (a), Chelsea U21s (h, EFL Trophy), Shrewsbury (a, FA Cup), Barnsley (h), Ipswich (a), Charlton (a).

Points per game: Under Grant McCann: 24 games, 35 points: 1.46. Under Darren Ferguson 22 games, 42 points: 1.91.

Home form: 43pts: 7th best in League One.

Away form: 34pts: 5th best in the division.

Clean sheets: 17: Joint 7th best in the division

Failed to score: 14: Joint 12th worst record in the division

Points gained after falling behind: 7: 20th in League One.