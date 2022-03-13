Ex-striker close to earning Peterborough United another million, a hat-trick for a Posh old boy as Cambridge United are thrashed, and Dembele benched after flopping against his old club

Ivan Toney celebrates his first goal for Brentford against Burnley. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Toney followed a hat-trick for Brentford against Norwich City in a big Premiership relegation battle last weekend with both goals in a 2-0 win over another relegation candidate Burnley yesterday (March 12). Toney opened the scoring in the 86th minute with a header from a Christian Eriksen cross and added a penalty in added time after he was brought down in the box. That’s eight goals in Toney’s last six Brentford games in all competitions and 13 for the season, 11 in the Premier League.

Posh are reportedly due another £1 million from Brentford if the Bees avoid relegation and they are now nine points clear of the bottom three.

One-time Posh loanee pleased London Road fans yesterday by bagging a hat-trick for Sheffield Wednesday in a 6-0 League One thrashing of Cambridge United at Hillsborough. The Us are now 15th, better than most pundits would have expected.

In League Two Callum Cooke opened the scoring as Bradford City won for the first time under Mark Hughes, 2-0 at leaders Forest Green.

In the Championship Matt Godden cracked his 11th goal of the season as Coventry City came from 1-0 down to upset the formbook with a 4-1 win over Sheffield United.

Poor old Siriki Dembele paid for a less than spectacular display against Posh as he was left on the substitutes’ bench as Bournemouth beat Derby County 2-0.