Ex-Peterborough United striker seals intriguing move abroad, Millwall to battle for £5m-rated midfielder
Peterborough United have made a flying start to the summer transfer window, and will look to press on landing new signings ahead of the 2021/22 Championship season kicking off next month.
The club have brought in the likes of Jorge Grant, Jack Marriott and Josh Knight - all on permanent deals - so far, as they look to add some further quality to the side.
Meanwhile, The Posh's director of football Barry Fry has opened up on the financial issues still at large in the game, and said: “The money just isn’t there at the moment. We’ve managed to spend a bit of money, and all credit to the owners for that, but we’ve also had money coming in. Some clubs are really struggling even at Championship level.
“It’s a worry all over the country and I don’t like to see it, but it does mean we will never have a better chance of staying in the Championship.
“The EFL, stung by their recent failure to impose a points deduction on cash-strapped Derby County because of financial irregularities, have promised to hit clubs who break the current financial rules hard, with transfer embargoes one possible sanction.”
Peterborough get their first Championship season since 2012/13 underway in just over a month's time, when they travel to take on Luton Town on August 7th.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: