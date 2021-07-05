Ex-Peterborough United striker seals intriguing move abroad, Millwall to battle for £5m-rated midfielder

The club have brought in the likes of Jorge Grant, Jack Marriott and Josh Knight - all on permanent deals - so far, as they look to add some further quality to the side.

Meanwhile, The Posh's director of football Barry Fry has opened up on the financial issues still at large in the game, and said: “The money just isn’t there at the moment. We’ve managed to spend a bit of money, and all credit to the owners for that, but we’ve also had money coming in. Some clubs are really struggling even at Championship level.

“It’s a worry all over the country and I don’t like to see it, but it does mean we will never have a better chance of staying in the Championship.

“The EFL, stung by their recent failure to impose a points deduction on cash-strapped Derby County because of financial irregularities, have promised to hit clubs who break the current financial rules hard, with transfer embargoes one possible sanction.”

Peterborough get their first Championship season since 2012/13 underway in just over a month's time, when they travel to take on Luton Town on August 7th.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. City eye shock Robinson raid Manchester City have been linked with a shock move for Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson. The ex-Wigan Athletic man almost sealed a dream move to AC Milan last year, but saw the deal break down after an issue was identified during his medical. (Mirror) Photo: NEIL HALL Buy photo

2. Gunners could pick Johnstone over Ramsdale Arsenal could be set to turn their attention away from Sheffield United's £20m-rated goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and pursue a move for West Brom's Sam Johnstone - a cheaper alternative - instead. Both players are currently in England's Euro 2020 squad. (Daily Star) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Race hots up for cup-double winner Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are among a host of clubs to be linked with St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart. The ex-Celtic starlet was part of his side's shock cup-double winning campaign last season. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Duo jostle for Furlong Brentford have been tipped to challenge Burnley for the signing of West Brom defender Darnell Furlong. The 25-year-old featured frequently for the Baggies last season, but was unable to ensure they avoided relegation. (Football Insider) Photo: Pool Buy photo