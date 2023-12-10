Matthew Etherington embraces Darren Ferguson after Colchester's EFL Trophy win over Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Etherington was recently promoted from under 21 manager to first-team boss at Colchester United, but the Essex-based club have lost all four League Two matches under his care, the latest 2-1 at home to his former club Crawley Town.

Etherington’s only win as Colchester manager was a 1-0 EFL Trophy success over Posh, but Colchester bowed out of that competition last week, 4-0 at home to West Ham United.

One bright spark in Colchester's season is the form of former Posh striker Joe Taylor. He scored his 10th goal of the season – an added time consolation - against Crawley.

In League One ex-Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing continued his fine season with a goal and an unselfish assist in Derby County’s 3-0 win at Leyton Orient.

It was a fifth League One win in a row for the Rams who would go above Posh if they win their game in hand.

Joe Ward, who left Posh for Derby in the summer, was not in the matchday squad at Brisbane Road, but he did return after injury in a 3-0 EFL Trophy win over Fleetwood last week.

Former Posh midfielder Jack Taylor started just his fourth Championship match for Ipswich Town yesterday. He played 86 minutes of an impressive 2-0 win at Middlesbrough.