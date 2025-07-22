Ex-Peterborough United promotion winner Nathan's nightmare at MK Dons is set to continue

Nathan Thompson in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Former Peterborough United promotion winner Nathan Thompson’s misery at MK Dons looks set to continue.

The 34 year-old has seen around two hours of action at MK following his free transfer move from Stevenage last January. He suffered a season-ending knee injury against Harrogate in only his second appearance for the club.

Thompson, a defender who was a big part of the Posh League One promotion-winning squad in the 2020-21 season, suffered another injury setback in a friendly at Wealdstone on Saturday.

He won’t now be involved against Posh in tonight’s (Tuesday) friendly at Stadium MK.

MK boss Paul Warne said: “Nathan can feel his hamstring tendons, but we’ve not had the results of the scan back yet. My common sense would tell me he’s out for the foreseeable future, I don’t want to be dramatic, but he won’t play again in pre-season.”

Posh have an injury doubt of their own in central defender George Nevett who limped out of the Friday night friendly at King’s Lynn Town.

Posh plan to field players for no more than 45 minutes this evening, although skipper Sam Hughes might get an extended run as he is a little behind the other players in terms of match fitness.

TICKET NEWS

Tickets available through MK Dons website. Choose Block 29, lower. Fans can also pay on the night. Prices: Adults: £10, Seniors (65+): £5, Under 24s: £5, Under 18s: £3, Under 12s: £1