Ex-Peterborough United player has joined a Peterborough League club!
Former Peterborough United defender Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi has signed for Peterborough Premier Division side Oakham United.
Full-back Ofori-Twumasi moved to Posh from Chelsea in July 2010. He was signed by then Posh boss Gary Johnson.
After 16 appearances for Posh he followed Johnson to both Northampton Town and then to Yeovil Town.
Ofori-Twumasi (32) joined Oakham after moving back to the area and made his debut in a 3-0 league defeat at Moulton Harrox last weekend. He was with National League Dover last season.
Ofori-Twumasi was highly regarded at Chelsea and skippered their youth teams while also winning age group caps for England, but he never played a senior game for the Londoners.