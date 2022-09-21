Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi in action for Posh in 2010. Photo: Ben Davis.

Full-back Ofori-Twumasi moved to Posh from Chelsea in July 2010. He was signed by then Posh boss Gary Johnson.

After 16 appearances for Posh he followed Johnson to both Northampton Town and then to Yeovil Town.

Ofori-Twumasi (32) joined Oakham after moving back to the area and made his debut in a 3-0 league defeat at Moulton Harrox last weekend. He was with National League Dover last season.

Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi in his Posh playing days. Photo: Ben Davis.

