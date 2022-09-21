News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ex-Peterborough United player has joined a Peterborough League club!

Former Peterborough United defender Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi has signed for Peterborough Premier Division side Oakham United.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 2:36 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 2:37 pm
Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi in action for Posh in 2010. Photo: Ben Davis.
Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi in action for Posh in 2010. Photo: Ben Davis.

Full-back Ofori-Twumasi moved to Posh from Chelsea in July 2010. He was signed by then Posh boss Gary Johnson.

After 16 appearances for Posh he followed Johnson to both Northampton Town and then to Yeovil Town.

Ofori-Twumasi (32) joined Oakham after moving back to the area and made his debut in a 3-0 league defeat at Moulton Harrox last weekend. He was with National League Dover last season.

Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi in his Posh playing days. Photo: Ben Davis.

Most Popular

Ofori-Twumasi was highly regarded at Chelsea and skippered their youth teams while also winning age group caps for England, but he never played a senior game for the Londoners.

ChelseaNorthampton Town