​Spalding United have signed former Posh Under 21 goalkeeper Jake West.

The 18 year-old number one has been joined at ‘The Tulips’ by former Posh player Callum Chettle who finished last season at Stamford AFC.

Chettle made 22 appearances for Posh after signing from non league Nuneaton in January, 2016.

Another former Posh man Tyler Winters has also signed on at Spalding United after spending last season at the club on loan.

Jake West. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And Kyle Barker and Sam Cartwright, who both made senior Posh appearances, are also both at Spalding.

Spalding beat higher level Boston United 2-1 in a home friendly on Saturday weekend.

Sam Bennett and a trialist scored the goals in front of a crowd of 503.

Spalding host Posh in a friendly on Tuesday night (7.45pm kick off).