Ex-Peterborough United man tipped for League One move, Nottingham Forest chase striker

The Posh have had a lengthy wait to return to the second tier, and will be desperate for their new signings to hit the ground running and help the club reestablish themselves as a competitive Championship side.

The club's director of football Barry Fry has given a real insight into the club's progress on the transfer front, and revealed: “Very early we re-signed six players that were either out of contract or only had a year left. We are now in the process of signing six players from outside the club.

“I’ve had meetings with all the agents and discussions with all of the clubs. The manager has had meetings with all of the players and we’re just waiting for their decisions now.

“The gaffer wants them back on June the 26/27 and the object is to have the squad ready for that so that they can all get to know each other and blend very quickly.

“We’ve had loads of discussions and we’re hoping that next week we’ll be announcing one or two signings and then three and four and five and six.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues:

1. Bluebirds swoop for Wintle Cardiff City look to be closing in on a move for Crewe midfielder Ryan Wintle, as Mick McCarthy looks to continue building his side. He's set to be available on a free transfer, with his contract approaching its expiry. (Wales Online) Photo: Gareth Copley Buy photo

2. Hammers face fresh competition for Armstrong Norwich City and Southampton are said to be chasing Blackburn Rovers sensation Adam Armstrong, who could be available for just £8m. He scored an impressive 28 goals in 40 Championship outings last season, and is also on West Ham's radar. (Daily Mail) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

3. Parker tipped to join Bournemouth Fulham manager Scott Parker has been tipped to leave the club to join Bournemouth, following the Cottagers' relegation to the Championship. The 40-year-old has been with Fulham since 2019, and got them promoted in his second season in charge. (Football Insider) Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Ramsdale urged to join Spurs Ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed the Blades' current number one Aaron Ramsdale has claimed a move to Spurs would be 'perfect' for the player, as he could both learn from Hugo Lloris and challenge him for his starting spot. (Football Insider) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo