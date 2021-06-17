Ex-Peterborough United man tipped for League One move, Nottingham Forest chase striker
Peterborough United continue to work relentlessly on their summer recruitment drive, as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming Championship season.
The Posh have had a lengthy wait to return to the second tier, and will be desperate for their new signings to hit the ground running and help the club reestablish themselves as a competitive Championship side.
The club's director of football Barry Fry has given a real insight into the club's progress on the transfer front, and revealed: “Very early we re-signed six players that were either out of contract or only had a year left. We are now in the process of signing six players from outside the club.
“I’ve had meetings with all the agents and discussions with all of the clubs. The manager has had meetings with all of the players and we’re just waiting for their decisions now.
“The gaffer wants them back on June the 26/27 and the object is to have the squad ready for that so that they can all get to know each other and blend very quickly.
“We’ve had loads of discussions and we’re hoping that next week we’ll be announcing one or two signings and then three and four and five and six.”
