Former Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott was on target again as Wrexham stormed to the top of League One.

Marriott netted in a 3-0 win at home to Shrewsbury Town, a week after scoring in 2-0 win at Posh. Wrexham are now three points clear at the top after a day when only three League One games took place because of international call-ups. Marriott now has three goals for the season. Wrexham’s next League One game is at title favourites Birmingham City on Monday, September 16.

Barnsley are up to third after a 2-1 home win over Bristol Rovers. Davis Keillor-Dunn and Adam Phillips scored for the Tykes with Ruel Sotiriou on target for Rovers up are ninth, two places above Peterborough United,

Charlton Athletic moved up a place to fifth after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Rotherham United at the Valley. Former Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris was credited with an assist on a superb goal from Rotherham’s Liam Kelly – his first goal for four years. The hosts equalised through substitute Chuks Aneke before Rotherham’s former Posh boss Steve Evans was cautioned. Matty Godden, another Posh old boy, played an hour for Charlton. Rotherham are 15th.