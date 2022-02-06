Ex-Peterborough United full-back so close to grabbing the FA Cup headlines, instant impact for on-loan Posh defender, goals galore for club old boys, plus a couple of red cards and a serious injury

Alex Penny (left) celebrates his goal for Kidderminster against West Ham United. Photo: Geoff Caddick/AFP.

Penny opened the scoring for National North League side Kidderminster against West Ham United with a sweet volley in the first-half and it remained 1-0 until injury time when England international Declan Rice equalised. Jarde Bowen than grabbed a winner for the Hammers in the last minute of extra time.

The 24 year-old made 11 appearances for Posh in the 2017-18 season without scoring before moving to Scottish Premier League side Hamilton.

Penny then dropped into non league football with Boston United before moving to Kidderminster in February 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Tomlinson.

Also in the FA Cup Ivan Toney won and then converted a penalty for Brentford at Everton, but his crashed out 4-1, while for er Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the space of five minutes in Wigan’s 2-0 defeat at Stoke City.

On-loan Posh defender Joe Tomlinson made an instant impact at League Two play-off chasers Swindon Town by firing them ahead at home to Exeter, but the visitors hit back to win 2-1 with former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown claiming a brilliant goal and and an assist.

Another old Posh striker Tom Nichols continued his fine form by scoring twice for Crawley past on-loan Stevenage goalkeeper Christy Pym, but the Posh ‘keeper’s team hit back to draw 2-2.

Former Posh forward Matt Stevens has scored in his last five games for runaway League Two leaders Forest Green and he scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Newport yesterday.

In League One Posh promotion hero Tommy Rowe contributed to a huge shock as Doncaster Rovers moved off the bottom with a 2-1 win at Sunderland. Rowe scored with a terrific right-foot finish.

There was a red card at this level for Ricardo Santos of Bolton (in a 1-1 draw at Morecambe), while Danny Llotd was stretchered off during Gillingham’s 1-0 loss at Ipswich Town.