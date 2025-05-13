Ex-Peterborough United defender released after helping club to promotion and former midfielder leaves top-flight club

Romoney Crichlow in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Former Peterborough United defender Romoney Crichlow has been released by Bradford City less than a fortnight after helping them to a promotion from League Two.

Posh had signed the 25 year-old centre-back on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town in June 2023. Crichlow was fresh from a successful spell on loan at Bradford City which had ended with a League Two play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Carlisle.

Crichlow was a regular starter for Posh at the start of the 2023-24 season, but lost form quickly leaving the way clear for Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight to form a formidable centre-back pairing.

Crichlow started just 16 competitive games for Posh and was placed on the transfer list after his first season at London Road. He went on loan to National League Dagenham & Redbridge for the first-half of the 2024-25 campaign before moving back to Bradford on a free transfer in January.

He only signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, but played 12 times as ‘The Bantams’ sealed a dramatic last-day, last-gasp automatic promotion on the final day of the season on May 3.

Crichlow pre-empted the official posting of Bradford’s retained list by revealing he had been released. He said on social media: “Devastated isn’t the word, but ultimately grateful I had the opportunity to come back to the club I love. Short but sweet and absolutely no regrets as we achieved the ultimate goal in the end. Getting the bantams to League 1!!. “The last week has been the best week of my life & I truly wish the lads nothing, but the best.”

Other ex-Posh men released by their clubs since the end of the 2024-25 season include Jorge Grant (Hearts), Ricardo Santos (Bolton), Danny Andrew (Cambridge), Oliver Norburn (Blackpool), Ryan Broom (Fleetwood), Tom Nichols (Mansfield), Christy Pym (Mansfield), Jevani Brown (Bristol Rovers) and Callum Cooke (Morecambe).

Grant’s departure from Scottish Premiership side Hearts was also announced on Tuesday. The midfielder (30) moved to Scotland from Posh in 2022 and played more than 100 games across his three seasons at Tynecastle, scoring 10 goals.

Posh signed him from Lincoln City for their last Championship season in 2021-22, but he was a big disappointment, starting just 24 games and scoring twice.