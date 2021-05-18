Ex-Peterborough United ace Marcus Maddison signs for Spalding United! Another signing coup by former Posh star Gaby Zakuani

Gaby Zakuani and Marcus Maddison have teamed up again at Spalding United.

Maddison (27) recently threatened to quit professional football after a frustrating spell at promoted League Two side Bolton Wanderers last season.

But he’s been tempted back into action - four divisions lower than League Two - by former Posh teammate Gaby Zakuani who now manages the big-spending Tulips.

Spalding will play in the Northern Premier League Central Division in 2021-22.

New Spalding United signing Marcus Maddison.

Maddison, who made 249 appearances for Posh, scoring 62 goals, said: “When Gaby reached out and offered me the opportunity to get involved with what he’s trying to build at Spalding, I felt like it was something I wanted to be part of. I look forward to getting fit and showing the gaffer what I can do”

Zakuani added: “I’m very pleased to get a player of this quality. I know Marcus personally, and I think at this arrangement suits both parties.”