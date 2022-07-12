Flynn Clarke in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 19 year-old left London Road for then Premier League side Norwich City in the summer of 2021 after declining to sign a new Posh contract. He’d been at Posh since the age of 8 and moved for an undisclosed fee after the Canaries had reportedly seen a £700k bid rejected.

Clarke enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Norwich under 23 side, scoring 9 goals and being credited with 3 assists. and has now moved into men’s football to continue his development.

“I am delighted to be here,” he told the Walsall FC website. “The main thing for me is to try and get some minutes, to play against men and learn the physical side of the game, but I really want to show the players, staff and fans what I am capable of and hopefully win some games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am a player that just wants to get on the ball. I like to get into pockets, I like to score, I like to get assists. I am a winning player, I just want to win games.”