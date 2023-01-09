New Posh boss Darren Ferguson watches Ronnie Edwards train on Monday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson has ignored all the rumours and speculation regarding the club’s financial position since returning to London Road for the fourth time last week.

But the guarantess from the club’s ownership about keeping hold of their biggest assets like Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ronnie Edwards and Jack Taylor must be comforting for a manager with ambitions of winning a fourth promotion from League One with Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has also confirmed that conversations with striker Jack Marriott about his immediate future are ongoing and that top scorer Clarke-Harris will remain as club captain.

Marriott would definitely have left Posh if there hadn’t been a change of manager.

“There is no pressure to sell anyone,” Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. “I have been told we can keep every player, although at a club of this size every player will have a valuation and if that valuation is met they will be sold.

“If someone did bid £5 million for Jonno – and I’m not for one minute saying that someone has – he’d be sold. That’s how it will always be here, but the club are not looking to sell anyone at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has spent a couple of days training with his inherited squad. There was an internal match on Saturday morning before Ferguson and his assistant Kieran Scarff went to watch Leyton Orient play Doncaster Rovers in a League Two fixture at Brisbane Road in the afternoon.

Posh will field a strong side in a Professional Under 21 Development League fixture with Hull City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (1.30pm kick off) to give Ferguson the chance to see some players in competitive action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a buzz to be back on the grass with players,” Ferguson added. “I intend to be very positive with the players and to try and guide them in the right direction.

"There is a lot of talent here. Nine or 10 them won promotion with me from this division two seasons ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad