The 24-year-old defender will be making his first trip back to Northampton on Saturday since spending a successful spell on loan at the club in 2021 from Luton.

Kioso arrived in January and played 21 times- scoring three times- as the Cobblers battled relegation back to League Two.

Ultimately, they were unsuccessful but Kioso left an impression with his strong performances.

Peter Kioso has been a bit hit with Peterborough United fans so far. Photo: Joe Dent.

Speaking about his return, he said: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be the first time I’ve been back since my loan. It’s a good place to be fair.

“I have so much respect for the team, the club and the gaffer as well but I still need to remember the rivalry.

“I’m going to go into it treating it like a derby but I will still remember that I have to hold them in high respect because they gave me an opportunity when I needed it as a young player.

“I’ll still be giving 100 percent. These are the games you love.

“Every game is a rivalry game in my eyes but most fans look out for games like these and knowing that makes it more exciting for me. It’s about making those challenges and making it a feisty game.”

In just the space of four matches, Kioso has already become a fan-favourite among Posh fans for his all-action and dominant performances.

On Tuesday night, he set up the opener as Posh pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Barnsley 3-1 at Oakwell.

Kioso arrived at Posh in the summer, on loan for the season, having spent last season at Rotherham, appearing just 11 times in the Championship and only five times from the start.

He added: “Everywhere I’ve been, from Luton to Northampton, MK, Bolton, Rotherham and here, I’ve always tried to give 100 percent and tried to show the fans that no matter what, even if I might not be having the best of game, I’m still going to work as hard as possible.

“Some might say I wear my heart on my sleeve because I do. At some point I’m going to retire so I may as well enjoy every minute of the games I play.