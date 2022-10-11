Goals from Nathan Thompson, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows sealed a 4-1 win with the goals all arriving in a 28-minute period in the middle of the match.
Jones gave further proof that he’s going to be an exciting talent.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Went walkabout when Posh almost conceded early on, but little to do otherwise until tipping a late free kick over the crossbar. 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Disappointingly sloppy on the ball from right-back, particularly in the first-half, but ventured upfield to convert a corner for his first goal of the season. A comfortable display when moved to the middle of a back three, although his distribution remained iffy. 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. DAN BUTLER
He stayed out wide and received plenty of possession without delivering much until he set up the crucial second goal for Clarke-Harris with a perfect cross. No issues defensively until taken off late on as he feels his way back from injury. 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Plays with his heart on his sleeve and made an important goalline save in the early stages, but he was initially at fault for the Forest Green equaliser by missing a simple header. Played soldily thereafter. 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent