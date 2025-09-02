Even Peterborough United's favourite competition failed to deliver any comfort to a struggling side

New Posh signing Harry Leonard challenges the Orient goalkeeper. Photo David Lowndes.

Not even the EFL Trophy could provide Peterborough United with any comfort in this most miserable of seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh have been the dominant force in this competition for two straight seasons. Winning at Wembley in April rescued an indifferent 2024-25 campaign, but there is unlikely to be a three-peat based on this evidence. Posh played against 10 men for over an hour against an Orient side who changed their entire 11 from their last League One outing and yet lost 3-1, rather too easily.

That’s what happens when sitters are missed and defending is so disorganised. The visitors were worthy winners, scoring with two outstanding finishes and a breakaway which exposed a lack of pace, shape and basic positional sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harley Mills had dragged Posh level in the last knockings of the first-half, but despite seeing plenty of the ball after the break they never threatened to score again.

Kyrell Lisbie in action for Posh against Orient. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh made 6 changes to their starting line and it was debatable whether or not that weakened the side, so poor have they been in the more important fixtures.

Alleged million pound striker Harry Leonard was straight in for his Posh debut up front alongside Gustav Lindgren in the hope the misfiring Swede would thrive with some meaningful company. On loan Chelsea striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan was among the substitutes.

As expected Posh decided to employ wing-backs and three central defenders. Haters of that system should blame the Posh wide players who have forced the change by being so ineffective. James Dornelly was the third centre-back with captain Carl Johnston asked to play as a wing-back

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer-listed ‘keeper Will Blackmore was deployed for the first time this season with number one Alex Bass held back to ensure he’s fit enough to debut at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Orient manager Richie Wellens reacted to a poor display in defeat to Cobblers at the weekend by changing his entire team. He included his son Charlie from the start for just the second time.

It proved a good move. Wellens junior opened the scoring on 34 minutes with a stunning 25-yard free kick, one awarded after Manchester United loanee Jack Moorhouse, not for the first time, breezed through the Posh midfield before Dornelly fouled him.

Orient had been reduced to 10 men a few minutes earlier when Azeem Abdulai’s high challenge on Johnston was instantly punished by referee Alex Chilowicz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh should have been in front before then and they should have equalised soon afterwards. Donay O’Brien-Brady ruined some neat approach play with a wild finish with the goal at his mercy before Lindgren failed to take advantage of some dozy defending by shooting over an unguarded goal from Johnston’s long pass.

But Posh persevered and equalised just before the interval when one of a couple of decent Dornelly crosses reached Mills whose shot just about defeated a retreating defender. It was the young defender’s first goal since a rather more memorable one at Wembley in the final of this competition five months ago.

Posh had looked vulnerable until the red card. Too many passes from the back were telegraphed and therefore intercepted. There was little fluency to the attacking play.

Visiting debutant Dom Ballard shot wide when well placed and Sonny Perkins forced Blackmore into a decent save in the opening 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh made 3 half-time substitutions with Leonard’s debut lasting 45 minutes. Morgan replaced him, while Cian Hayes and teenage centre-back Lucca Mendonca were also introduced. Mendonca did well, biting into challenges and moving the ball on quickly.

Morgan almost opened his Posh goals account within 10 minutes. He did well to reach another decent Dornelly cross, but couldn’t steer his header on target. The service was so poor he was barely seen again until firing wide late on, albeit from a tricky angle.

Posh were 3-1 down by then. Moorhouse, by some distance the best player on the pitch, delivered a precise finish from 20 yards as the home defenders backed off in the 58th minute.

And just over 10 minutes later Posh somehow got caught with all 10 outfield players crammed into the attacking third of the pitch. Orient nicked possession and Michael Craig was allowed to gallop clear unchallenged from halfway to finish with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh huffed and puffed. They returned to a flat back four with wingers, but their play was too predictable and the 10 men were untroubled by poor crosses and inaccurate shooting.

Transfer deadline day business appeared to have given Posh a lift. It didn’t last long.

Posh: Will Blackmore, Harley Mills, Tom Lees (sub Lucca Mendonca, 46 mins), George Nevett, Carl Johnston (sub Cian Hayes, 46 mins), James Dornelly, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Brandon Khela (sub Archie Collins, 76 mins), Klaidi Lolos (sub Kyrell Lisbie, 58 mins), Gustav Lindgren, Harry Leonard (sub JImmy-Jay Morgan, 46 mins).

Unused subs: Bastian Smith, Joe Andrews.

Orient: Kilian Cahill, Jack Simpson, Idris El Mizouni, Michael Craig, Demetri Mitchell (sub Tyreeq Bakinson, 77 mins), Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Sonny Perkins (sub Josh Koroma, 60 mins), Jack Moorhouse (sub Ollie , Azeem Abdulai, Charlie Wellens (sub Tom James, 67 mins), Dom Ballard

Unused subs: Noah Phillips, Tayo Adaramola, Sean Clare.

GOALS: Posh – Mills (45 + 1 min).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orient – Wellens (34 mins), Moorhouse (58 mins), Craig (69 mins).

SENDING OFF: Orient – Abdulai (serious foul play).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Dornelly (foul), Mills (foul).

Orient – Mitchell (foul), Simpson (foul).

REFEREE: Alex Chilowicz 7

ATTENDANCE: 2,458 (165 Orient).