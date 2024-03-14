Ephron Mason-Clark was caught badly for the penalty incident against Stevenage on Wednesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Posh forward has been on the end of a large number of brutal challengers from opponents in recent weeks and months, particularly since he sealed a move to Championship side Coventry in January.

Things were no different on Wednesday night as Posh saw off Stevenage 3-1. Mason-Clark was brought down by Luther Wildin for the penalty which led to the opening goal and spent several minutes off the field receiving treatment before limping back on.

An accumulation of knocks saw the 24-year-old miss the 5-2 defeat at Wycombe last month.

Despite this, Mason-Clark is still the club’s top scorer on 18 goals in all competitions (13 in League One) and he is taking the added attention of defenders in his stride.

He said: “It was very tough, we knew the opposition coming into the game but it was a surreal feeling playing against a team that sets up like that.

“They have a way of playing and it obviously works against some teams but it’s positive to come out with the result.

“It was about taking the punches hoping to not get a proper hit and when the penalty came, we took the chance.

“I played against him (Luther Wildin) in the last game we played. I had to mix up my game, there were parts of the game where he would put his body in front but I knew I could get at him down the line so he would overcommit, I cut back and he’s caught me.

“Taking the knocks comes with the game, I take it as a small compliment but I can’t take it personally. It would be using my energy in the wrong way.

"I’m just going to keep trying to get into those dangerous areas, with teams doing analysis, I think I’m going to have to change up my game but that’s football.

“Being a player that gets a lot of contact, recovery is really key. It’s something I didn’t really have knowledge of when I came to the club.

“It’s the small things that you need to do to get yourself game ready that are vital, especially with the way we play, which is very physically demanding.

“There’s loads of players I’ve played with that are amazing players but had bad luck with injuries or didn’t look after themselves so seeing them has made me not want to be one of those.

“We’re playing a really free-flowing way right now. The gaffer has given us a lot of confidence to play our game. We’re really full of confidence right now.