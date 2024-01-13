Ephron Mason-Clark scored twice as Peterborough United claimed what turned out to be a very hard fought 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Posh were so superior before the break it looked a case of how many they would score against out-of-form opponents, but crucially they carried just a one-goal lead into the second-half.

And Charlton who had been strangely passive for 45 minutes were a team transformed by a couple of substitutions and a greater does of desire. They equalised within five minutes and pushed hard for a winner themselves before Mason-Clark struck the killer blow 15 minutes from time.

Even then it took a great save from debutant Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer and a glaring miss before Darren Ferguson’s warriors could celebrate victory and a leap into second place, just one point from the summit.

Posh would have kicked themselves if they hadn’t won. Overall they were the better side, but once again they didn’t make the most of their chances with Kwame Poku contributing a miss of the season contender.

Posh took a gamble on Steer’s match readiness as he was handed a debut, 22 months after he last played a senior competitive game. Fynn Talley stepped down to the bench.

Jadel Katongo was given another run out at right-back and was probably unaware that Peter Kioso had been left out of Rotherham United’s matchday squad in the Championship. The Millers didn’t even fill their bench.

Charlton also handed out a debut, to on-loan Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson rather than ex-Posh loanee Conor Coventry. Perhaps more concerning for the visitors was the return of striker Alfie May, scorer of three goals against Posh last season. Flying winger Corey Blackett-Taylor was absent which should have pleased Katongo.

Charlton hadn’t won in nine competitive games whereas Posh were seeking a fourth straight away win and the gulf in class and form was obvious in a one-sided first-half.

Posh controlled the possession and the tempo, and if there was a fault it was failing to create the number of chances that level domination deserved.

On six minutes a swift move down the left ended with Mason-Clark feeding Joel Randall whose curling effort, it was probably a cross, was palmed to safety by home ‘keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer

It was evident Charlton’s game-plan was to sit off Posh which some would consider a suicidal tactic. It certainly tested the patience of the home fans who ended up booing their team off the pitch at the break.

Posh next threatened on 24 minutes with a rapid counter-attack after a rare Charlton foray forward. Harrison Burrows fed Randall who teed up Poku who was denied by a fine sliding block from Lucas Ness.

But Posh were celebrating four minutes later after some impressive patience throughout the team followed a by a killer strike from inside the penalty area from Mason-Clark. Burrows had crossed the ball to Ricky-Jade Jones who laid the ball off perfectly to the scorer.

The pattern of play didn’t change, but Posh couldn’t find a second goal which would surely have knocked the stuffing out of their hosts. Kyprianou shot straight at Maynard-Brewer and Mason-Clark fired wide, both from 20 yards.

To the surprise of no-one Charlton made two substitutions at half-time and added some pace to a timid forward line, but Posh had an early chance to claim a second goal.

Jones intercepted a back-pass and squared to Randall. He should have passed it on to Mason-Clark, but instead shot weakly with his weaker foot and it was easily saved.

Mason-Clark then ignored a shooting chance and overhit a simple pass to Burrows and within 60 seconds Charlton were level.

The pace of substitute Daniel Kanu played a big part as did a wander into no-man’s land from Steer, although there was also a kind ricochet off Edwards which enabled May to nod home from close range.

It was a different game as Charlton were now pressing and flying into challenges and they won many of them, but Posh missed an absolute sitter to restore the lead.

In fact Posh had three chances to score in the same attack. Poku sent Jones away and his shot was kicked away by Maynard-Brewer. Randall volleyed the rebound well, but the keeper made great ground to save again. No matter the ball travelled straight to Poku who somehow hit the crossbar from no distance at all with Randall shooting that rebound wide.

That further encouraged Charlton who had a chance from a set-piece that Tennai Watson headed straight at Steer.

Posh lost Poku to an injury, but recovered their composure to get into menacing positions. Substitute David Ajiboye and Mason-Clark fizzed dangerous crosses over, Terell Thomas booted one over his own bar from close range.

Hector Kyprianou headed a Burrows corner over, but it was far from one-way traffic now as Kanu got in behind Josh Knight before shooting straight at Steer.

And this breathless encounter kept on giving as Posh went down the other end at speed and re-took the lead.

Randall played the ball out to Mason-Clark who had bizarrely been left unattended. He sauntered into the penalty area to calmly slot home, a goal that prompted some frenzied action at the other end.

A rare Edwards passing error led to a fierce shot from sub Louie Watson that Steer saved superbly and Lloyd Jones sent a free header from close range following a free kick over the bar.

Posh kept giving the ball away and Charlton kept it alive impressively, but they could find no way past Josh Knight or Edwards in a nail-biting finale. Substitute Romoney Crichlow also delivered two fine pieces of defending to help keep Charlton at bay.

Events at Portsmouth meant this felt like a significant victory, although the sight of Poku limping heavily at the end was a concern.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo (sub Romoney Crichlow, 86 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall (sub Ryan De Havilland, 82 mins), Kwame Poku (sub David Ajiboye, 67 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Jeando Fuchs, Malik Mothersille, Emmanuel Fernandez.

Charlton: Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Lloyd Jones, Lucas Ness, Terell Thomas, Tennai Watson, George Dobson (sub Lewis Fiorini, 83 mins)., Tyreeq Bakinson (sub Conor Coventry, 76 mins), Tayo Edun, Tyreece Campbell (sub Daniel Kanu, 46 mins), Alfie May, Chem Campbell (sub Louie Watson, 46 mins).

Unused subs: Harry Isted, Nathan Asiimwe, Karoy Anderson.

GOALS: Posh – Mason-Clark (29 mins & 75 mins).

Charlton – May (50 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Steer (delaying the re-start).

Charlton – Thomas (foul).

Referee: Sam Purkiss 8