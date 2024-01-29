New Posh director Iain Crawford.

Local businessman Iain Crawford (49) was added to the club board on January 22. He become a minority investor in Posh having acquired 5% of the club shares through his own IRC Investments Limited business. He has been a Posh fan for 15 years and described his appointment to the board as a ‘proud day for me and my family.’

Crawford, who has been a Posh fan since moving to the area 15 years ago, describes himself as an Entrepreneur & Investor on social media. He is also a director of Aurelia Gloves, The Alliance Fund and MOTIQ.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is also a major investor in MOTIQ, a sportswear company based in Peterborough, one of several businesses the pair have invested in together since meeting five years ago.

MacAnthony said: “I am absolutely delighted to have Iain on board as a director and minority investor in the club. I have known him and his wonderful family for over five years now and together we have made multiple successful business investments. Iain has been a Posh fan for over 15 years since moving to the area and has an incredibly successful business located in Peterborough.

“Iain has been, over the course of the last two years, so supportive to me personally, especially through the most trying of times recently with all the outside noise regarding the football club. I believe he is an asset to our board and football club with what he brings to the table. I said recently when I became majority shareholder again that I was open to bringing on local investors to the board who I feel will strengthen us as a football club and Iain comes into this category."

Crawford added: “It’s no secret Darragh is a business partner and close friend and when the opportunity arose for me to become a minority owner of the football club whilst at the same time being able to support him in his long-term plan for Posh it was a no-brainer.

“Having started following Posh around 15 years ago when I moved to the area and having seen promotions, relegations, Wembley trips, many highs and lows, I am very much a supporter so it’s a huge honour to join the board and become a minority owner. This is a proud day for me and my family.

“Having seen at very close hand how hard Darragh has worked and the stress he has been under over the last two years I am very pleased to be able to support him and the wider football club over the coming weeks, months and years.

“This is an exciting time for the football club with one of the best playing squads for many years so let’s all look forward to a great run-in to the end of the season and your continuing support at each and every game home and away can only help our cause.”