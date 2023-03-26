Ivan Toney (right) comes on for Harry Kane during the England v Ukraine match. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

But, contrary to constant national media reports, Posh do NOT benefit financially from the 27 year-old’s 10-minute appearance in Sunday’s Euros qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley.

The Daily Mail reported last week in an apparent ‘exclusive’ that Posh would receive £1 million when Toney was capped and there was again a suggestion his old club would cash in from Channel Four match commentators today.

Posh are delighted with the deal they negotiated when selling Toney to Brentford in a package throught to be worth £10 million in August, 2020 at a time when Covid was wreaking havoc with football finances.

Posh will receive a decent extra payment when Brentford’s survival at Premiership level this season is confirmed. The club have already received add on payments for Brentford’s survival last season and for Toney’s goalscoring prowess.

And if Toney is sold in the future Posh will receive a percentage of the profit Brentford make.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed the PT’s belief this afternoon. He tweeted: “Never existed (an international cap payment). Took 2nd year payment Brentford staying in prem over England cap & they will. So all good. Excellent business for the club with more to come! Congratulations to Ivan & his family on amazing achievement!”

Posh paid Newcastle United £350k for Toney in August, 2018. The Magpies received a strong percentage of the fee Brentford subsequently paid.

England beat Ukraine 2-0 in a drab contest today with goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in the fisrt-half.

Toney replaced Kane late in the game. It’s his first England appearance at any level.