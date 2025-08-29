End of a hoodoo thanks to a remarkable Peterborough United goal, Carabao Cup hero played for both clubs, big match odds

Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates his winning goal for Posh at Exeter City last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United ended a 36-year Exeter City hoodoo when winning at St James’ Park in a League one fixture last season.

That match also took place in August with Posh coming from behind to win 2-1 with goals from Malik Mothersille and Manny Fernandez to record a first win in this fixture since 1988.

Fernandez struck with a remarkable individual goal as he sauntered forward from midfield before slamming home from 25 yards. Mick Gooding had scored the only goal of the game in a Division Four fixture in 1988.

Posh have now won 7 and lost 11 of 25 Football League games in Exeter.

Christy Pym celebrates Grimsby's Carabao Cup win over Manchester United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

STAR MEN Reece Cole is an outstanding attacking midfielder at League One level and has scored in this fixture for the last two seasons. It finished 2-1 to Exeter in the 2023-24 season after Posh loanee MIchael Olakigbie had been sent off when his side were a goal ahead.

Cole was however one of several players who missed last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Northampton Town as did Aston Villa loanee centre-back Sil Swinkels.

Highly-rated goalkeeper Joe Whitworth is another Premier League loanee from Crystal Palace. He is in his second season at Exeter.

Northern Ireland international centre forward Josh Magennis is the most familiar face in ‘The Grecians’ squad. He’s only started one League One game so far this season.

CURRENT FORM

Exeter have won two and lost three of their five League One matches this season. They became the first team to lose to Cobblers when going down 2-0 at Sixfields last Saturday, just days after winning 1-0 at Wycombe.

Exeter opened their campaign at St James Park with a 4-1 win over a fancied Blackpool side, but then lost 2-1 at home to Mansfield Town, a team tipped to struggle.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Matthew Corlett is the referee on Saturday. He was in charge of a 2-2 Posh draw at Burton Albion last season.

PLAYED FOR BOTH

Playing for Posh after Exeter is a path trodden by many players recently including current London Road midfielder Archie Collins and last season’s squad members Joel Randall and Jack Sparkes.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym and striker Tom Nichols are a couple of others and, travelling further back, Posh Academy graduate Matthew Gill played for Exeter on loan from Bristol Rovers at the end of his career. Pym was one of the Grimsby heroes in a Carabao Cup success against Manchester United this week.

Midfielder Gill was part of the famous Posh team that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in the 1997-98 season. Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies were among his teammates.

Gill is now a respected coach who has worked with former Posh skipper Russell Martin at MK Dons, Swansea, Southampton and now Rangers.

Posh fans of a certain vintage will also recall forward Harry Holman who moved to the club from Exeter in December 1978. He was reportedly the son of a millionaire, but he was a poor footballer who played just 9 times for Posh, scoring once before he quit football aged 31. Holman sadly passed away in 2020 aged 63.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh are 19-10 to win their first League One game of the season on Saturday. Exeter are favourites at 23-20 with the draw priced at 9-4 with Sky Bet.