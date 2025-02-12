Emmanuel Fernandez tackle that led to red card labelled 'irresponsible' by Peterborough United boss

By Ben Jones
Published 12th Feb 2025, 01:28 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 02:09 BST
Emmanuel Fernandez is sent off against Charlton Athletic. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).placeholder image
Emmanuel Fernandez is sent off against Charlton Athletic. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has described the tackle that led to a red card for Emmanuel Fernandez at Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night as irresponsible.

The Posh centre-half was sent off in the 58th minute of a 2-1 defeat at the Valley after lunging at home star Thierry Small.

Charlton were leading 1-0 at the time. Posh pulled level through Malik Mothersille’s penalty, but were ultimately beaten by Macaulay Gillesphey’s header in the final minute of normal time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The red card was the second received by Fernandez this season. He was dismissed at Wycombe in October by Lee Swabey, who also took charge of the game at The Valley.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson went some way to defending his player, but admitted to frustration that he gave the referee a decision to make.

Ferguson said: “I’ve only seen Manny’s tackle once, I can understand why he’s given a red card for it. I’m not going to disagree with the decision. I don’t think he’s completely lost control, but it’s an irresponsible tackle as he’s on the half way line. He gives the referee a decision to make when really there shouldn’t be one.

"I don’t know why we’re running the ball up the line with a centre half in the first place.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fernandez will serve a four game ban, three for being sent off for serious foul play as well as a further match for it being his second sending off of the season. The suspension will not carry into to Posh’s EFL Trophy semi-final against Wrexham.

Related topics:Darren FergusonCharlton AthleticWycombe
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice