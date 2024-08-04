Emily Meli is a new signing for Posh Women. Photo Darren Wiles.

Emily Meli couldn’t have made a more dramatic entrance as a player for Peterborough United Women.

​The 16 year-old forward, who has regularly played as a triallist in pre-season, came on as a substitute in the team’s latest friendly at Cambridge United and scored twice in the final minutes to earn her side a 2-2 draw.

And, perhaps not surprisingly, she was unveiled as a new signing from Nottingham Forest the following day.

Cambridge led 2-0 at the break in a game played at St Neots Town FC, but Meli pulled a goal back on 90 minutes after a great run and expert finish from a tight angle.

And the lively teenager showed great athleticism and pace to streak clear of the home defence to equalise a couple of minutes later.

Meli will be making her first step into senior football after spending five seasons in the academies of Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

Posh manager Jake Poole said: “Emily is a young player who comes to us with bags of talent and room for growth.

“She has thrived in her first taste of senior football and I am excited to see where her development takes her in the coming months.”

Posh start their National Midlands Division One season at newly-promoted Worcester City on August 18.