Peterborough United are six points above the drop zone ahead of the derby at Cambridge United this weekend.

EFL supercomputers gives its verdict on if Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town or Crawley Town can get out of a mess and chase down Peterborough United

Published 12th Mar 2025, 16:16 BST
Posh showed brilliant spirit in the weekend draw with Wycombe.

It could have been so much better with only an injury-time goal robbing them on an excellent win.

But it leaves Posh looking a little bit safer, with the gap to the relegation zone now standing at six points ahead of the huge derby clash at Cambridge.

Can any of the bottom four chase down Posh? Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Posh will finish the season.

107pts (+48)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+48) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+34)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

90pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+24)

3. Wrexham

83pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

81pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

