It could have been so much better with only an injury-time goal robbing them on an excellent win.

But it leaves Posh looking a little bit safer, with the gap to the relegation zone now standing at six points ahead of the huge derby clash at Cambridge.

Can any of the bottom four chase down Posh? Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Posh will finish the season.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.